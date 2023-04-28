Wrestling Federation chief to be booked today: Delhi police to SC

The bench also directed the Delhi Police commissioner to make an assessment of the threat perception and provide adequate security to one of the minor girls, who is an alleged victim of the sexual assault.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th April 2023 3:36 pm IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police apprised the Supreme Court that it has decided to register an FIR on Friday over sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, told a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that the FIR would be registered today.

“We have decided to register an FIR. It will be registered today,” Mehta told the bench, which was hearing a plea filed by seven women wrestlers alleging non-registration of an FIR on their sexual harassment allegations against Singh.

The country’s top wrestlers have been on a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since Sunday over the matter.

