Wrong driving licence can lead to SAR 2,000 fine in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Traffic on Monday, September 7, reminded drivers that they must hold a driving licence appropriate to their vehicle’s size and intended use.

The directorate said driving a vehicle with a licence that does not correspond to its size or type of use is considered a traffic violation. The offence carries a financial penalty ranging from SAR 1,000 to SAR 2,000.

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The traffic authority issued the reminder on its official X account, urging motorists to ensure they have the correct licence for the vehicles they drive.

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The directive aims to promote compliance with traffic regulations and support safe and orderly driving on Saudi Arabia’s roads.