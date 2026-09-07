Wrong driving licence can lead to SAR 2,000 fine in Saudi Arabia

Drivers warned to ensure their licences match the type and use of their vehicles.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Cars driving on a road lined with trees and greenery in Saudi Arabia.
Cars travel along a road in Saudi Arabia. Photo: AFP

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Traffic on Monday, September 7, reminded drivers that they must hold a driving licence appropriate to their vehicle’s size and intended use.

The directorate said driving a vehicle with a licence that does not correspond to its size or type of use is considered a traffic violation. The offence carries a financial penalty ranging from SAR 1,000 to SAR 2,000.

The traffic authority issued the reminder on its official X account, urging motorists to ensure they have the correct licence for the vehicles they drive.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The directive aims to promote compliance with traffic regulations and support safe and orderly driving on Saudi Arabia’s roads.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
Back to top button