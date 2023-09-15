Wrong to say collegium has no factual data to evaluate judges for appointment in SC: CJI

CJI said his goal has been to institutionalise courts and move away from an ad hoc model of operation.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 10:58 pm IST
'They've made entire nation proud': CJI on Chandrayaan-3 mission's success
Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud Friday asserted it was wrong to say that the Supreme Court collegium has no factual data to evaluate the candidates being considered for appointment as judges of the top court and high courts.

Delivering the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture, the CJI said the collegium has prepared a broad platform where it has assessed top 50 judges of country for consideration as apex court judges.

“Our aim is to lay down objective parameters for selection of judges for SC, HCs,” Chandrachud said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CJI D.Y. Chandrachud inks MoU with Singapore’s Supreme Court

The CJI said his goal has been to institutionalise courts and move away from an ad hoc model of operation.

“Too often individuals come and lay down ideas only to be forgotten when they pass on the baton to the next person. Institutionalising courts enhances transparency and accountability,” he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 15th September 2023 10:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button