WTO, WTTC praise Saudi Arabia’s historic milestone of 100M tourists

The World Tourism Organization (UN Tourism) and World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) have praised Saudi Arabia’s remarkable achievement of hosting 106.2 million domestic and foreign tourists in 2023.

This accomplishment significantly surpassed the target set for 2030, positioning Saudi Arabia as “an emerging global tourism powerhouse”.

The Kingdom has achieved this milestone seven years ahead of the initial goal.

This milestone, was marked by the arrival of more than 27 million international tourists and over 79 million domestic tourists with a combined total spending of over 67 billion dollars.

Motivated by this success, the Kingdom has now set a new ambitious target of welcoming 150 million tourists by 2030.

Tourism minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that this announcement demonstrates the scale of the Kingdom’s transformation since the National Tourism Strategy was launched five years ago.

“Tourism is a key pillar in the nation’s economic transformation under Vision 2030, creating jobs and revenue for the Kingdom,” he said, adding, “We thank both UN Tourism and WTTC as valued partners in our journey for their shared commitment to a sustainable and prosperous tourism sector.”

