X adds ‘passkeys’ as login option for iOS users

Published: 24th January 2024 6:16 pm IST
New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X has added support for “passkeys” as a login option for iOS users in the US.

“Today we’re excited to launch Passkeys as a login option for our US-based users on iOS,” the company announced on X on Tuesday.

“A passkey is a new, easy-to-use, and secure way to log in to your account – all from your device. Passkeys are more secure than traditional passwords since they’re individually generated by your device for each account,” it added.

According to the company, passkeys will provide a stronger level of security for your account as they are uniquely generated by your device, and they are less vulnerable to security threats such as fraudulent, deceptive, or unauthorised attacks.

Moreover, the microblogging platform also noted that “your passkey is never shared with X to ensure maximum security, and further reducing the likelihood of unauthorized account access”.

Meanwhile, X is rolling out the feature to make audio and video calls directly from the app for Android users. According to a post made by one of the X engineers working on the project, Android users will be able to use the feature after an app update.

“Audio and video calls on X slowly rolling out for Android users today! update your app and call your mother,” X engineer Enrique posted on Friday.

However, this feature will be available for premium users only.

