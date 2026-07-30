X bans Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, IRGC’s semi-official media arm

The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suspended Iranian military-affiliated Tasnim News Agency on Thursday, July 30.

Its English account and other related handles were all displayed as banned for violating X’s “rules.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest the suspension followed a video highlighting security gaps around Melania Trump and detailing potential targeting strategies. X has yet to issue an official explanation, while the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-linked state media remains offline.

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Sharing a video of a US attack destroying homes on an Iranian island, Iran’s Embassy in Zimbabwe, on X, questioned if it was a meaningful reason for suspending the account.