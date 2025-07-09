X CEO Linda resigns after 2 years at helm of Musk’s social media platform

Associated Press | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 9th July 2025 9:59 pm IST
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino
New York: X CEO Linda Yaccarino said she’s stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino posted a positive message Wednesday about her tenure at the company formerly known as Twitter and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok.

Musk hired Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, in May 2023 buying Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022.

He said at the time that Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.

