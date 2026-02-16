X down globally: Users report issues logging in, accessing app

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) faced large-scale downtime on Monday evening, February 16, leaving several users unable to use the app.

According to Downdetector, users reported significant issues with the Elon Musk-owned platform, including login failures, trouble accessing posts, and an inability to refresh timelines.

The spike was detected at around 6:38 pm on Monday, with it lasting for more than an hour.

At 7:30 pm on Monday, Downdetector showed a surge of 3,357 outage reports in India. The platform remained inaccessible for several users across the world, with 42,261 outages reported in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The data on the website also showed that 53 per cent of reports said they faced glitches using X, while 22 per cent of users experienced feed-loading errors. Another 16 per cent reported difficulties accessing the platform through its website.