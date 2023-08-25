X introduces new $250 ad credit to lure back advertisers

Also, the use of the Credits may be subject to a minimum spend on X Ads.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th August 2023 12:47 pm IST
Musk to remove Block feature on X, users say 'terrible idea'

San Francisco: X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new $250 ad credit in order to lure back advertisers.

“To show our appreciation to the small business community and highlight our recent product improvements, X will offer a one-time ad credit of $250 USD when a small business spends $1,000 USD on a new campaign within the next
30 days,” the company said in a Business blogpost.

According to the company, more than eight in 10 active advertisers on the platform are small and medium businesses

MS Education Academy

In a related FAQ page, the platform said that the X Ads credits “Credits” will expire on December 31 of the calendar year they were issued.

Also, the use of the Credits may be subject to a minimum spend on X Ads.

“If User’s ads account currency differs from US Dollars, an equivalent value of the Credits will be applied in User’s account currency (the rate of exchange shall be determined in X’s sole and absolute discretion),” the company added.

Also Read
Chingari fires up to 50% of workforce in 2nd job cut round in 2 months

The announcement follows an interview that X CEO Linda Yaccarino did with CNBC earlier this month, reports TechCrunch.

Yaccarino had mentioned that X was incorporating AI-driven advertising technology that allows brands to control the content environment for their ads.

This means brands can decide how careful they want to be about the kinds of content their ads are placed alongside.

Yaccarino had also pointed out the resurgence of advertisers coming back to X, such as Coca-Cola and State Farm, after Elon Musk’s takeover of the company had led several major advertisers to leave or reconsider their ad
spend.

However, the reality is that the company’s advertising revenue has been declining despite Yaccarino’s assurances.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 25th August 2023 12:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button