X platform now has 600 million monthly active users: Musk

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2024 12:01 pm IST
Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday said that his X social media platform has reached 600 million monthly active users (MAUs).

Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022 for $44 billion, is making it an “everything app” where people can post movies and TV shows and also make digital payments.

“X has 600 million monthly active users, about half of which use the platform every day,” the tech billionaire said in a post.

The X users reacted, saying it is the best platform on earth.

Super chats will also arrive for live content on X soon, according to Musk.

Paid users can also post movies, TV series, or podcasts on the platform and earn money.

Musk has also informed his followers that the ‘AI Audiences’ feature is coming soon.

According to him, AI systems will generate a pool of the most relevant X users to target in seconds for the posts.

The X owner recently announced that new users may soon be charged for posting content on the social platform.

“Current AI (and troll farms) can pass ‘are you a bot’ with ease,” Musk had posted.

The platform began charging new unverified users $1 per year in New Zealand and the Philippines in October last year.

