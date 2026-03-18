X to roll out dislike button following ‘hint’ from product head

X might finally be getting a “dislike” button, and it appears to have started after a simple post from a user on Wednesday, March 18, who suggested the idea.

X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, replied to this post with a cryptic message, saying, “Give me 60 seconds.” Immediately after, some people reported that a new thumbs-down icon was available on their posts, which hints that the platform was testing the feature.

Give me 60 seconds — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 18, 2026

The rollout, however, seems to be limited to some users, as many noted they were unable to see the dislike option. Other users suggested the button was not a traditional public-facing option, but rather a personal tool, where only the user and the platform know.

There has been no official statement from X since the post.

According to some tech enthusiasts, the option is likely a “private dislike” system, particularly used for replies, where negative feedback is not shown to the public. This would mean the dislike count would feed into the ranking algorithm of the platform. It might also allow users to show disapproval without fearing backlash.

X had previously experimented with a similar feature in 2021, before Elon Musk had even acquired it. The company at the time was reportedly discussing a downvote mechanism aimed at improving the quality of replies.

Fresh reports also point toward other new features, including restrictions on replies by country or region.

Nikita Bier also announced that the financial incentive to spam on X will decline enormously over the next 30 days and soon be negative.