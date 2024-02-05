X user booked for objectionable remarks against UP CM

An 'X' handle with @anarkaliofagra (Priyanka Deshmukh) with more than 6,000 followers had recently posted a tweet in Hindi where she had written several objectionable lines indirectly on Yogi Adityanath.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2024 1:51 pm IST
Hyderabad: 2 booked for burning crackers in bike rally, violating MCC in Malakpet
Representative Image

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against an ‘X’ user for posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Station Head Officer (SHO), Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said that a case under IT Act has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused with the help of IP address.

Also Read
Suspended Punjagutta inspector arrested for ‘colluding with’ ex-BRS MLA

An ‘X’ handle with @anarkaliofagra (Priyanka Deshmukh) with more than 6,000 followers had recently posted a tweet in Hindi where she had written several objectionable lines indirectly on Yogi Adityanath.

MS Education Academy

Even though the tweet was later deleted, and the account suspended, it immediately went viral on social media with netizens demanding action.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2024 1:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button