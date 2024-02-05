X user booked for objectionable remarks against UP CM

Lucknow: An FIR has been registered against an ‘X’ user for posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Station Head Officer (SHO), Hazratganj, Vikram Singh said that a case under IT Act has been registered and efforts are on to trace the accused with the help of IP address.

An ‘X’ handle with @anarkaliofagra (Priyanka Deshmukh) with more than 6,000 followers had recently posted a tweet in Hindi where she had written several objectionable lines indirectly on Yogi Adityanath.

Even though the tweet was later deleted, and the account suspended, it immediately went viral on social media with netizens demanding action.