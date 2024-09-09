X user suggests crowdfunding for Bengaluru auto driver who slapped woman

Bengaluru: An X thread is getting traction on social media after a netizen suggested crowdfunding for a Bengaluru auto driver who was arrested for allegedly slapping a woman after she cancelled his ride.

The woman, a college student, was attacked by the auto driver, Muthuraj, who was enraged over the passenger simultaneously booking autos via two apps and cancelling his ride. The issue came to light after videos of the incident surfaced on social media.

He spent five days in jail, under judicial remand and was fined Rs 30,000 to get bail. Muthuraj has been charged with crimes including assault and provoking a breach of peace.

The social media post, which has irked netizens, suggests that people join hands to help Muthuraj cover the legal fees and get bail, with people, mostly men, and Kannada language advocates, reacting to the discussion.

The thread, posted by a user named Mohan Dasari, claiming to be the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state organisation secretary stated that he was trying to get bail for the accused attacker while criticizing the woman passenger who booked two cab services for a single trip.

Justifying his appeal, Mohan Dasari sympathised with the auto driver over his meagre earnings stating, “I know it’s a frustration which made him react like that so 4 days in jail. For his helplessness of losing his earning with that duty shouldn’t be as costly as 30,000 legal cost. Any lawyer who wants to help R Muthuraj for bail?I will donate from my side ₹1000 & others too.”

The thread seems to have reactions criticizing the auto driver’s aggressive behaviour also, with one of such comments reading, “Don’t encourage such behaviour. This wasn’t about Kannada-Hindi debate. Someday you can be at the receiving end of this hooliganism. Donate that ₹1000 to someone in real need.”

