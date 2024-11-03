X user’s viral thread compares how life in Singapore & Dubai differ

A recent social media thread comparing life in Singapore and Dubai went viral when an X user highlighted the distinct characteristics and challenges each city presents.

In a post on X, Alessandro Palombo, who has lived in Dubai for four years and launched two businesses in Singapore, shared insights to help entrepreneurs and expatriates choose between the two cities.

Palombo referred to Singapore as the hub for billionaires, while Dubai as the tax-free oasis.

He noted that Singapore transformed from a “fishing village” to a global financial hub, managing over 2 trillion dollars in assets, while Dubai transformed from a desert to a metropolis in 30 years.

First, a quick background comparison:



🇸🇬 Singapore: Fishing village to global financial hub in one generation. Now manages $2T+ in assets.



🇦🇪 Dubai: Desert to metropolis in 30 years. Sheikh's vision of a tax-free haven brought to life.



Both have seen incredible rapid growth. pic.twitter.com/tHdaYuV3mJ — Alessandro Palombo (@0x_ale) October 29, 2024

In the next post, Palombo shared key statistics. He pointed out that the Singapore is the safest city globally, with a 22 percent tax rate, while Dubai is the fourth safest, with a 0 percent personal tax rate and 9 percent corporate tax.

He compared Singapore’s relaxed urban lifestyle with top-notch healthcare and education to Dubai’s strategic timezone, highlighting the city’s wealth and fast opportunities.

1. Daily Life



🇸🇬 Singapore:



– Relaxed wealth scene

– Great mix of city and nature

– Elite healthcare and education



🇦🇪 Dubai:



– Wealth on display

– Fast opportunities

– Strategic timezone@WealthyExpat shares his views on the nature in these cities: pic.twitter.com/20255fo2v3 — Alessandro Palombo (@0x_ale) October 29, 2024

Palambo said Singapore’s tropical and humid climate, ranging from 25 degree Celsius to 32 degree Celsius, and Dubai’s hot desert climate, reaching up to 45 degree Celsius in summer.

In business, Singapore ranks second globally for ease of doing business, offering quick company setup, 0 percent capital gains tax, and 17 percent corporate tax with various exemptions. Dubai offers excellent infrastructure, a quick setup time in free zones, a 9 percentcorporate tax, and 100 percent foreign ownership, making it highly rated.

3. Business Environment



🇸🇬 Singapore:



– #2 for ease of doing business

– Gateway to Asian markets

– Company setup process in 1-3 days

– Capital gains 0%

– 17% corporate tax, but extensive exemptions and incentives available

– 100% foreign ownership allowed pic.twitter.com/DWGVKp7LMf — Alessandro Palombo (@0x_ale) October 29, 2024

Palombo highlighted Singapore’s high living costs, tough residency entry, and income inequality, while Dubai offers multiple visa options and a golden visa, raising social equity concerns.

Palombo compared Singapore’s private banking and over 700 family offices for asset protection to Dubai’s fast, flexible system, highlighting Singapore’s superior efficiency in digital banking.

5. Residency Reality



🇸🇬 Singapore:



– Tough entry

– Citizenship possible in 2-6 years (but VERY expensive)

– Top-tier passport



🇦🇪 Dubai:



– Multiple visa options

– Relatively easy golden visa

– But no citizenship path pic.twitter.com/F8JCvxd8gd — Alessandro Palombo (@0x_ale) October 29, 2024

Singapore offers a challenging residency path with citizenship possible in two to six years, while Dubai offers multiple visa options and an easy golden visa.

Palambo highlighted Singapore’s high living costs, housing, cars, humidity, and humidity, while Dubai’s challenges include low permanence, brutal summers, and controversial inequality.

5. Residency Reality



🇸🇬 Singapore:



– Tough entry

– Citizenship possible in 2-6 years (but VERY expensive)

– Top-tier passport



🇦🇪 Dubai:



– Multiple visa options

– Relatively easy golden visa

– But no citizenship path pic.twitter.com/F8JCvxd8gd — Alessandro Palombo (@0x_ale) October 29, 2024

Palombo posted a post on October 29, which has since garnered over 15 million views.