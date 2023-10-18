X will start charging new users USD 1 per year: Elon Musk

The company is rolling out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 18th October 2023 12:04 pm IST
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1697145283472244974?s=20
The Owner of X, Elon Musk.

New Delhi: Elon Musk on Wednesday said that in order to tackle bots, new X users will need to pay USD 1 per year to post on the platform, although they can read other posts for free.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The company is rolling out the test of this new programme in New Zealand and the Philippines, before it launches it globally.

X will require new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to pay USD 1 to create accounts.

MS Education Academy

“Read for free, but USD 1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users,” Musk posted.

“This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform,” he added.

According to X, this was done in order to fight bots and will be piloted in these countries.

The new move, part of a so-called “Not A Bot” programme, is designed to “bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity,” X said.

New users who opt out of subscribing will only be able to take ‘read only’ actions,” such as viewing posts and watching videos.

This new programme is in addition to X’s main subscription with verified at USD 8 for month.

X (formerly Twitter) is also reportedly planning to split its premium paid subscription service into three membership tiers to earn more money and become profitable by 2024.

According to reports, X would split the current USD 8 Premium subscription into three different plans: Basic, Standard, and Plus, at various price points.

The entry-level Basic plan will not reduce the number of ads that users see on the platform.

The Standard tier will show half as many ads and the top Plus premium offering will remove ads entirely and may cost more than USD 8 per month.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 18th October 2023 12:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button