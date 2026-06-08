Xi Jinping pledges unwavering support to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Beijing: China’s President Xi Jinping, on a rare visit to long-term ally North Korea, on Monday, June 8, pledged Beijing’s “unwavering” support to its leader Kim Jong Un.

Xi’s comments during his two-day visit came in the backdrop of Kim deepening ties with Russia in recent years, much to China’s unease.

This is the Chinese president’s first trip to North Korea since 2019 and also his first foreign visit this year.

“No matter how the international situation changes, the firm stance of the Chinese [Communist] Party and government in highly valuing the traditional friendship between China and the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] will not change,” Xi told Kim, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

“The unwavering support for the socialist cause of the DPRK led by Comrade General Secretary Kim Jong-un will not change; and the firm determination to safeguard the common interests and favourable strategic environment of both China and the DPRK will not change,” Xi said.

No mention of denuclearisation talks

Xi did not mention denuclearisation in his talks with Kim.

Beijing opposes nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula and supports denuclearisation, while North Korea, which has conducted multiple nuclear tests since 2006, publicly declares itself a nuclear-armed state.

Xi also called for stronger exchanges at all levels in areas such as foreign policy, law enforcement and the military and urged the two sides to step up their strategic coordination and collaboration to “firmly safeguard their own sovereignty, security and development”.

Upon their arrival, Xi and first lady Peng Liyuan were welcomed by Kim and his wife Ri Sol-ju at Pyongyang International Airport.

The party then moved on to Kim Il-sung Square in the centre of the North Korean capital for a welcome ceremony, and Xi and Peng were then escorted to the Kumsusan State Guest House, where they will be staying overnight.

Xi’s visit a tremendous encouragement: Kim

Kim described Xi as a “most distinguished guest” and said the Chinese leader’s decision to make his first foreign visit of the year to North Korea was a “tremendous encouragement”.

“This visit clearly demonstrates once again just how unbreakable the time-tested China-DPRK relationship is, a relationship that always stands on the correct side of history, upholding independence and justice,” he was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post.

Kim also hailed the “unique nature” of the relationship with China, adding that it was “the nation’s foremost, top-priority strategic undertaking”.

North Korea, he said, would work closely with China to push forward cooperation in trade, infrastructure, technology, education and people-to-people exchanges.

China-North Korea ties

For Xi, North Korea is a strategic neighbour, which China can neither control nor afford to lose.

The relations between China and North Korea were strained by mistrust as Pyongyang under Kim moved closer to Moscow and even deputed his soldiers to fight for Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Xi’s trip is seen as an attempt by Beijing to regain influence over its vital yet deeply unpredictable partner.

Analysts say China wants stability on its border and influence in Pyongyang, but without being dragged into crises triggered by North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

A BBC report quoting Western diplomatic sources said that China has become increasingly concerned about the growing partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow.

After meeting Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his recent visit to Beijing, Xi may want to ensure he also keeps Kim in check, especially as Beijing increases its presence on the global stage, the report said.