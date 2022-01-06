Xiaomi reportedly working on under-display camera tech

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 6th January 2022 6:31 pm IST
Xiaomi invests in core communications chipmaker for automobiles
Representative Image

Beijing: Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new under-display camera with resolutions higher than 20MP.

According to GizmoChina, Details about the upcoming devices that will be making use of the technology are scarce at the moment.

Xiaomi had launched the Xiaomi MIX 4 as the very first commercially-selling smartphone from the company with an under-display. Its resolution was 20MP.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Xiaomi 11i, 11i HyperCharge with 120W fast charging launched in India

With the new tech, Xiaomi is planning to reduce the photo quality gap between under-screen cameras and regular selfie cameras.

Earlier, Xiaomi patented a smartphone design with an under-screen flip camera that can serve the dual purpose of the primary camera and a selfie camera.

The flip technology to be used in the phone’s camera setup will enable the camera to rotate 180 degrees and serve as both a selfie cam and a rear-facing camera.

Xiaomi continues to pursue active research and development within the smartphone segment of the tech industry.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button