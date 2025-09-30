Y Nagireddy takes charge as TGSRTC MD

He replaces VC Sajjanar, who has been appointed as the Hyderabad City police commissioner.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2025 3:33 pm IST
TGSRTC
Y Nagireddy is the new managing director of TGSRTC

Hyderabad: Senior IPS Officer, Y Nagireddy has assumed charge of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). He previously headed the Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services as its Director General.

He replaces VC Sajjanar, who has been appointed as the Hyderabad City police commissioner, succeeding CV Anand, now posted as Special Chief Secretary (Home) to the Government of Telangana. 

Nagireddy is expected to prioritise strengthening the corporation, enhancing connectivity, and improving service quality for the lakhs of commuters who rely on TGSRTC daily across Telangana.

Memory Khan Seminar
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th September 2025 3:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button