Y Nagireddy takes charge as TGSRTC MD

Hyderabad: Senior IPS Officer, Y Nagireddy has assumed charge of Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC). He previously headed the Telangana Disaster Response Fire Services as its Director General.

He replaces VC Sajjanar, who has been appointed as the Hyderabad City police commissioner, succeeding CV Anand, now posted as Special Chief Secretary (Home) to the Government of Telangana.

Nagireddy is expected to prioritise strengthening the corporation, enhancing connectivity, and improving service quality for the lakhs of commuters who rely on TGSRTC daily across Telangana.