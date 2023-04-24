Y S Sharmila remanded to 14 days of judicial custody

The Nampally court remanded YSR Telangana Party president Y S Sharmila to 14 days of judicial custody on Monday evening.

Sharmila was arrested by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly attacking police officials when they tried to prevent her from going to the office of Special Investigation Team probing the TSPSC Paper Leak case.

When the police tried to stop her Sharmila, she reportedly slapped a woman constable and pushed them away.

Her driver also allegedly harmed the police.



The Banjara Hills police booked a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 324 (voluntary causing hurt) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of IPC against Sharmila and her driver.

She was arrested and produced before the court. The court sent her to judicial custody and the police shifting her to Chanchalguda Central Prison.