Don’t test our patience: Hyderabad police association warns Sharmila

Hyderabad: The Police Officers Association has condemned the YSR Telangana Party chief Y S Sharmila over her assault on police personnel earlier in the day while she was being detained by the Telangana police on Monday.

In a press release, Vijayamma and the Hyderabad City Police Officers’ Association president Nalla Shankar Reddy condemned Sharmila’s behaviour towards police personnel.

“We strongly condemn Sharmila’s behaviour, rudeness and assaulting the police. Such actions should not test the police’s patience by hurting their self-esteem. In the recent past, some political leaders with positions of power have, in the past, tried to undermine the morale of the police which such cheap measures,” the statement read.

The Telangana Police has the highest recognition in the country in monitoring peace and security in society and controlling crime, the press release ended.

Following the assault, Y S Sharmila was arrested on a complaint by a sub-inspector. Her two drivers were also booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said police had gone to Sharmila’s house following information that she was going to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak. Since there was no permission for Sharmila’s visit to the SIT office, the police personnel were trying to explain the same to her but she assaulted police personnel.

The driver of Sharmila’s car also did not stop the car on the order of the police and hit them, injuring constable Giribabu.

Sharmila’s husband Anil Kumar later went to Jubilee Hills police station and met her.