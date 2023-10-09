Y+ security for Shah Rukh Khan amidst alarming death threats

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s security cover has been increased by the Maharashtra government to the Y-plus category due to “probable threats” against the star. The actor allegedly received death threats from “unknown persons”. It is said that SRK received threats after the success of his recent movies “Pathaan” and “Jawan”.

Shah Rukh Khan previously had only two police constables for his security and as per reports, the Maharashtra Home Department issued a letter on October 5 to higher authorities of police regarding the security of the actor.

The order letter from the Home Department reads, “In view of the recent imminent and probable threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan, all unit commanders are requested to provide Y + with an escort scale of security on payment basis with immediate effect, till next high-level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident.”

People who are at a high risk of threat perception are given Y-plus protection, which consists of six personal security officers (PSOs) working three shifts around the clock and five armed guards at their homes.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role. The movie is slated to hit the screens on December 22 this year.