Mumbai: Salman Khan once again became the centre of social media buzz after a series of emotional late-night Instagram posts left fans deeply worried and curious about what had happened behind the scenes. The Bollywood superstar’s posts came shortly after a video of him losing his temper at paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital went viral online.

Amid the growing buzz, Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan also reacted to Salman Khan’s viral video. Sharing the clip on her Instagram story, Mahira wrote, “Yaaaarrr sallluuuu,” in a short but affectionate reaction that quickly caught fans’ attention online and sparked conversations among fans of the two stars.

The incident took place on Tuesday when Salman Khan visited a hospital in Mumbai to meet someone. As the actor exited the premises, photographers stationed outside repeatedly shouted “Maatrubhumi,” the title of his upcoming film, while trying to capture visuals of him.

Visibly upset by the situation, Salman confronted the paparazzi and questioned why cameras were following him at such a sensitive place. The actor appeared frustrated and gestured angrily while asking the media to show some humanity and respect personal space during difficult moments.

Soon after the video surfaced online, Salman took to Instagram and shared a series of strongly worded posts expressing his disappointment over the invasion of privacy.

In one of the posts, he wrote about how he had always supported the media and ensured they earned their “bread and butter,” but criticised those who tried to make content out of someone’s pain. In another emotional note, the actor questioned whether people would behave the same way if their own family members were in a hospital.

One of his posts also read, “Saath saal ka ho gaya hoon lekin ladna nahiin bhoola yeh yaad rakh lena,” leaving fans shocked by his intense reaction. The emotional outburst quickly became one of the most talked-about topics online, with fans rallying behind the superstar and demanding privacy and respect for celebrities during personal situations.

The incident has once again sparked conversations around celebrity privacy and the aggressive culture of paparazzi coverage in India. While many fans supported Salman’s anger, others debated the fine line between media coverage and personal boundaries.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama Maatrubhumi directed by Apoorva Lakhia. He also has an untitled action film with Vamshi Paidipally, tentatively referred to as SVC63.