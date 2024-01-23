‘Yaars’ Akshay, Tiger go all guns blazing in new ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ poster

Mumbai: In the new poster of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff look every-inch serious to save the world as they fire a machine gun amid an action-packed background.

In the poster, Tiger and Akshay are flaunting their muscles and standing back-to-back like having two faces of a coin and firing bullets at bad guys.

In the background, missiles and choppers can be seen.

When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! 🤜🤛#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow💥#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanOnEid2024 pic.twitter.com/aCJEGLbipV — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 23, 2024

Akshay captioned the poster: “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai!”

Tiger shared the same poster and the caption.

The teaser drops on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and releasing in April on EID.