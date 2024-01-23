‘Yaars’ Akshay, Tiger go all guns blazing in new ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ poster

Teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan drops on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd January 2024 12:08 pm IST
Poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Poster. (Source: X)

Mumbai: In the new poster of their upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff look every-inch serious to save the world as they fire a machine gun amid an action-packed background.

In the poster, Tiger and Akshay are flaunting their muscles and standing back-to-back like having two faces of a coin and firing bullets at bad guys.

In the background, missiles and choppers can be seen.

Akshay captioned the poster: “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai!”

Tiger shared the same poster and the caption.

The teaser drops on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and releasing in April on EID.

