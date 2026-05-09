Yadgir police inspector caught accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe by Lokayukta

Yadgir: A police inspector in Yadgir district was caught red-handed by Lokayukta officials while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to avoid arresting an accused and to drop his name from another criminal case.

The accused officer has been identified as Veeranna Doddamani attached to the Gurumathkal police station. The trap operation was conducted by the Lokayukta team under the leadership of Zakir Inamdar.

According to officials, the complainant, Anand from Gopalpur village in Gurumathkal taluk, had a caste abuse case registered against him. Anand alleged that Inspector Veeranna demanded money in exchange for not arresting him in the case and for removing his name from another criminal case.

In his complaint to the Lokayukta, Anand stated that the inspector had allegedly struck a deal to settle both matters for a bribe amount of Rs1 lakh.

Following the complaint, Lokayukta officials planned a trap operation. On Friday, May 8, when Anand allegedly handed over the bribe amount to the inspector at the police quarters in Gurumathkal, the Lokayukta team raided the premises and caught the officer while receiving the money.

Officials recovered the cash from the possession of the accused inspector during the operation. The raid was carried out in the presence of witnesses and senior officials as part of standard anti-corruption procedures.

After the successful trap, Inspector Veeranna Doddamani was taken into custody for questioning. A case has been registered against him under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is under way.