Mumbai: While Aditya Dhar continues to make headlines with his high intensity storytelling and the buzz surrounding Dhurandhar, it is his wife Yami Gautam who is now drawing attention for a very different reason.

During the making of Haq, Yami reportedly underwent an intense preparation process for her role as Shazia Bano. According to the film’s director Suparn Verma, the actress spent close to four months studying the Quran to better understand the character and her world.

The preparation was not limited to reading alone. It involved grasping the context, emotional depth, and cultural nuances required to portray a character inspired by the Shah Bano case. The film itself deals with sensitive subject matter, making authenticity a key aspect of the performance.

In an industry where quick turnarounds are often the norm, such a detailed approach to a role stands out. Yami’s effort reflects a commitment to craft that goes beyond the surface, focusing on immersion rather than just execution. What makes this even more noteworthy is the contrast it presents.

While Dhar’s films are known for their scale and impact driven storytelling, Yami’s process for Haq highlights a quieter, more internal method of approaching a character. Two distinct creative approaches, yet a shared dedication to storytelling.

And perhaps that is what makes this story resonate, not just the preparation itself, but the intent behind it.