Yami Gautam turns nostalgic as ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ clocks 3 years

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan

Yami Gautam turns nostalgic as 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' clocks 3 years
'Uri: The Surgical Strike' cast (Yami Gautam Instagram)

Mumbai: It’s been three years since Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam-starrer ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ was released, and to date, it is remembered for the actors’ stellar performances and patriotic dialogues — especially ‘How’s the josh’.

On Tuesday, Yami took to Instagram to celebrate three years of the hit film. She shared a string of images from the film’s sets.

“Countless memories and profound gratitude. 3 years of Uri:The Surgical strike,” Yami captioned the post.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the war drama is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strike in Pakistan.

The film also stars Mohit Raina, Paresh Rawal, and Kirti Kulhari among others.

