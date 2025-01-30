Yamuna toxic row: Both BJP, AAP doing drama, says Congress leader

New Delhi: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Thursday, January 30, sharply criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling their political antics mere “drama” over the Yamuna water while neglecting critical issues affecting Delhi.

Tiwari’s remarks came after a series of political exchanges, particularly around the quality of water flowing into the Yamuna River from Haryana. Kejriwal recently stated that Haryana was releasing water with ammonia into the Yamuna, which was poisoning the river. The statement led to a political furore in the national Capital.

Tiwari emphasised, “Instead of indulging in such drama, they should focus on the real issues, such as the state of the roads, the availability of clean drinking water, and how to deal with waterlogging in the city. They must explain why pollution keeps increasing, and why no water treatment plants were installed after former Delhi Chief Minister late Sheila Dikshit’s tenure.”

Delhi: On AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal's accusation of contaminating Yamuna water, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari says, "They should be told why there is no access to drinking water. They should be asked why traffic jams are happening, with people stuck in waterlogged roads,… pic.twitter.com/05J9ACBTfM — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2025

Tiwari criticised both parties for failing to address these pressing issues. “Both the BJP and AAP need to explain why pollution levels are soaring and why the water treatment infrastructure has not been developed. Since Sheila Dikshit’s time, there have been no new plants,” Tiwari added.

On the ongoing political storm regarding the Yamuna water, Tiwari referenced a recent challenge by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha had dared Kejriwal to drink water from the Yamuna, adding that he would “meet him in the hospital afterwards.”

Punjab ‘government vehicle’ controversy

He also weighed in on the recent controversy involving a vehicle from Punjab found with cash, alcohol, and AAP materials. The BJP has alleged that Punjab money and liquor were being used in the Delhi elections.

“The Punjab government is claiming that the number plate is fake. Both parties are lying to the public. They want the focus to remain on these distractions instead of addressing real issues,” Tiwari said.

Earlier on Wednesday Delhi Police registered a case after a vehicle labelled “Punjab government” was found near Punjab Bhavan on Copernicus Marg, with cash, liquor and AAP pamphlets in it, an official said.

Maha Kumbh stampede

In response to the tragic stampede during the Maha Kumbh at the Sangam in Uttar Pradesh in which 30 people were killed, Tiwari held BJP leaders responsible for the chaos.

“The stampede at the Sangam was not an accident but a result of mismanagement. BJP ministers and leaders turned it into a tourist spot, causing unnecessary chaos. It was clear from the way they were acting, that many were more interested in taking photos and enjoying a picnic than ensuring safety,” he concluded.