Yash Chopra’s widow Pamela Yash Chopra passes away at 85

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th April 2023 12:43 pm IST
Yash Chopra ,Pamela Chopra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Pamela Chopra, widow of the Czar of romantic films, Yash Chopra, passed away in Mumbai today. She was 85.

She was ailing for a couple of weeks and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where she breathed her last this morning, an industry source said.

Pamela is survived by her two sons – Aditya Chopra, film-maker who is married to actress Rani Mukherjee, and actor-producer Uday Chopra.

Pamela Singh – a cousin of the renowned actress Simi Garewal, was married in 1970 to Yash Chopra, the younger brother of the legendary film-maker B. R. Chopra.

Yash Chopra, a multiple National Award winner and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award laureate passed away in Mumbai in October 2012, aged 80, due to Dengue.

