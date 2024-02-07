Yashraj Mukhate’s latest parody mashup is on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Mumbai: After his hits such as ‘Rasode main kaun tha’, ‘Pawri’ and ‘Biggni shoot’ social media content creator Yashraj Mukhate has come up with another parody mashup featuring Pakistani playback singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Mukhate’s video on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan comes out after the Pakistani playback singer’s video thrashing one of his students over a bottle went viral.

The social media content creator’s parody track features an old video of the singer where he is seen on stage and saying: “Meri jo zindagi hai woh aap logo ke wajah se honeki ki wajah se hai. Ye jo fun hai, funkari hai ye aap logo ki appreciate ki wajah se hai.”

Talking about making the track, which currently has 931K views and over 63,772 likes, Mukhate told IANS: “It was too fun.”

What was the inspiration, he said it was just funny.

“I have been watching this video for a very long time on Youtube now and I always wanted to make something on this because of the context and the entire way he is speaking, I found it very funny and people have liked it now and it turned out to be a very nice track,” Mukhate said.

It was in January when the singer’s video went viral, where he was seen beating a student over a bottle. He then downplayed his actions in the video as he said it’s a personal matter between a teacher and a student.

He said in a clarification: “This concerns a private matter between Shagird and Ustad. He is like my kid. This is the nature of the relationship between a mentor and his follower. I show love to a disciple whenever he does something well. He faces consequences if he commits a transgression.”

The singer said that he had apologised to the man after the incident. The man, who was thrashed, also said that he had misplaced a bottle containing holy water.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is known for songs like ‘Bol Na Halke Halke’, ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’, ‘Teri Ore’ and ‘Dil Toh Bachcha Hai’ among many others.