Yash’s film Toxic in hot water after teaser release, complaint filed

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash is back in the spotlight but this time, not just for his much-awaited film Toxic. The recently released teaser has landed in controversy, with complaints claiming it contains sexually explicit and morally offensive scenes. What was meant to build excitement for Yash’s grand return to the big screen has now triggered legal and social debate.

Social Media Reactions Turn Heated

Soon after the teaser dropped online, sections of viewers took to social media to express shock over certain visuals and themes. Critics argued that the content crossed the line of decency and could negatively influence young audiences. The strong reactions quickly turned the teaser into a trending topic, dividing opinions between fans and concerned viewers.

Women’s Commission Alerts CBFC

The issue escalated when the Karnataka State Women’s Commission raised objections and reportedly alerted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), asking them to examine the teaser’s content. A legal complaint has also been reportedly filed accusing the visuals of promoting obscenity. The CBFC is now expected to review the teaser and decide whether changes are required before the film’s official release.

A Big Project Under Sudden Scrutiny

Toxic is one of the most ambitious films of Yash’s career after the massive success of the KGF franchise. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the movie is being promoted as a dark, stylish action drama with a bold new look for the actor. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Yash’s next big-screen appearance, making the controversy even more intense.

Creative Freedom vs Social Responsibility

Supporters of Yash argue that a teaser is only a glimpse of the film’s tone and should not be judged out of context. Others believe filmmakers must balance creative freedom with social responsibility. As the debate continues, one thing is certain Toxic has grabbed nationwide attention long before its release. Whether this controversy will impact the final cut or simply add to the hype remains to be seen.