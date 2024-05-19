Yash’s outfits for Ravana, whom he plays in ‘Ramayana’, are being made with real gold

Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time

Yash’s outfits for Ravana, whom he plays in ‘Ramayana’, are being made with real gold
KGF's Yash (Instagram)

New Delhi: Star Yash, who will be playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film ‘Ramayana’, will be seen sporting garments made out of “actual gold”.

A source close to IANS shared details about costumes: “The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold.”

The demon king’s kingdom was known as ‘the ‘Golden City of Lanka’ according to mythology.

The source told IANS: “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold.”

The upcoming magnum opus also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It also has actress Lara Dutta playing Kaikeyi and Arun Govil as Raja Dashrath.

Designer duo Rimple and Harpreet, who have made costumes for films like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Housefull 4’, and the series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, have come aboard to make ensembles for ‘Ramayana’.

