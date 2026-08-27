Yash’s Toxic suffers major blow hours after its release

Mumbai: Yash and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has reportedly fallen prey to piracy just hours after its theatrical release.

Several unauthorised clips from the Geetu Mohandas directorial began circulating across social media soon after the first shows. The leaked footage reportedly includes major sequences and intimate scenes featuring Yash and Kiara. Some users also claimed that a full-length recording of the film had surfaced online, though the authenticity of those files remains unverified.

The leak comes despite the makers issuing a firm appeal ahead of the release. Team Toxic had requested moviegoers not to record scenes inside theatres, share spoilers or reveal important plot points on social media.

“Don’t record scenes from the movie in theatres and post them on social media, don’t give away story beats and spoilers and ruin it for others,” the makers had said in their note.

However, the warning appears to have had little impact, with clips surfacing online within hours. Angry fans are now urging the production house to initiate strict action and remove the pirated footage from social media platforms.

Released worldwide on August 26, Toxic marks Yash’s return to the big screen after KGF: Chapter 2. The gangster drama also stars Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in prominent roles.

While the film has arrived amid massive anticipation, the online leak has emerged as an early setback for its theatrical run.