Yashwant Sinha pitched unanimously as Opposition Presidential candidate

Former Trinamool Congress vice president Yashwanth Sinha has been selected unanimously as the Opposition candidate for the Presidential election which will take place on July 18.

At a press conference in New Delhi, Congress’s communication chief Jairam Ramesh announced Sinha’s name.

“In the forthcoming Presidential elections, we have decided to elect a common candidate and stop the Modi government from doing further damage. At a subsequent meeting held today, we have chosen Yashwant Sinha as a common candidate. We appeal to all political parties to vote for Yashwant Sinha,” said Jairam Ramesh reading from a joint statement by the opposition.

The joint statement appealed to the BJP and its allies to support the candidature of Mr Sinha so that the nation can have a “worthy Rashtrapati elected unopposed”.

Earlier in the day, Sinha submitted his resignation to TMC from all posts saying, “that he is stepping down for a “greater opposition unity.”

I am grateful to Mamataji for the honour and prestige she bestowed on me in the TMC. Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity. I am sure she approves of the step. — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) June 21, 2022

Announcing his resignation, Sinha said, “Now a time has come when for a larger national cause I must step aside from the party to work for greater opposition unity.”

Yashwant Sinha quit BJP alleging the country’s democracy was a ‘threat’ under the Narendra Modi government.