Yati apologises for Rajput remarks, blames fact checker Zubair for making the video viral

After making controversial statements against Rajput king Prithviraj Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh, apologised on Monday.

A case was booked by the Ghaziabad police against the controversial seer for his ‘derogatory’ remarks under IPC (Indian Penal Code) sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings.)

On November 7, Yati made a video where he criticises PM Modi and likens him to a Rajput king and accused him of not helping Hindus enough.

“The way Prithviraj Chauhan treated Hindus, Modiji is doing the same. Prithviraj killed many Hindus and kidnapped women. In fact, he did not spare his own brother’s daughter,” Yati alleged in a video on Twitter.

He further claims that Prithviraj was responsible for the death of many brave Hindu kings but never touched a Muslim ruler. “And what happened in the end? He was killed by a Muslim ruler and not by a Hindu,” he said.

On Monday, Yati made another video where he is apologising to the Rajput community and accuses Alt News co-founder and fact checker Mohammed Zubair of ‘editing’ and making the video viral on the internet.

Confessing his little knowledge of the Rajput history, Yati said, “Today, I was visited by some Rajput men. I apologised to them but they instead threatened me in the name of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Blaming the caste system Yati says, “It is such a shame that I, a Brahmin, am being threatened by some Rajputs.”