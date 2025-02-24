‘Ye haraam hai mere liye’: SRK’s stand on charging interest

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, is one of the biggest stars in the world. In 2023, he made a massive comeback with three back-to-back blockbuster movies—Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. His influence goes beyond movies—he owns an IPL team, has global fans, and is connected to some of the most powerful people in Bollywood and beyond.

Despite his fame and success, SRK is known for his kindness and generosity. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Renu Chopra recalled how Shah Rukh Khan played a crucial role in helping her son make Ittefaq (2017), a crime thriller starring Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra, and Sonakshi Sinha.

Supporting a Film Without Charging Interest

When Renu’s son, Abhay Chopra, wanted to direct his first film Ittefaq (2017), he faced financial issues. Without even reading the script, SRK agreed to support the movie. His reason was simple: “SRK said okay without reading the script. His funda was, ‘I’ll never back the horse, I’ll back the jockey.’ He said, ‘If your son is backing it, I’ll back it.’”

The Success of Ittefaq

The film, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna, and Sonakshi Sinha, became a hit and earned Rs 51.47 crore worldwide.

What’s Next for SRK?

SRK is now working on his next action film, King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is expected to star his daughter, Suhana Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan.