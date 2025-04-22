Yellow Fever vaccination centre inaugarated at AIIMS Bibinagar

Hyderabad: A Yellow Fever vaccination centre has been inaugurated at the AIIMS hospital located in the Bhuvanagiri Mandal headquarters of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

The centre was officially opened on Monday, April 21, by AIIMS Director Dr. Vikas Bhatia, along with representatives from the Central Medical and Health Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhatia explained that Yellow Fever is a mosquito-borne viral disease predominantly found in African and South American countries.

Yellow Fever vaccination mandatory in 42 countries

Due to its severity, 42 countries have made the Yellow Fever vaccine mandatory.

He emphasised that a single dose of the vaccine provides lifelong immunity, confirmed by a certification document.

Dr. Bhatia also mentioned that in the Telugu states, the Yellow Fever vaccine is already available at the Institute of Preventive Medicine in Narayanguda, Hyderabad, where vaccinations are administered twice a week.

Available every Monday

At AIIMS Bhuvanagiri, the vaccine is currently given once a week, every Monday. He urged the public to take advantage of this facility.

He advised individuals with conditions such as HIV, heart disease, respiratory issues, cancer, dialysis, or asthma to consult their doctors before receiving the vaccine.

Following the inauguration, vaccination certificates were distributed to ten individuals who received the vaccine at the centre.