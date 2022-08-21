Yemen: 13 soldiers killed, 27 wounded in Houthi fire in 5 days

The Yemeni army announced the killing of 13 soldiers and the wounding of 27 others by Houthi fire within five days, despite the truce between the two sides in force.

The army said, in a statement, that “the Iranian -backed Houthi militia committed 467 violations of the UN armistice during the past 5 days from August 14 to 18.

The violations occurred on the fronts of the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz and Al-Dhalea, Saada, Al-Jawf and Marib.

The rest of the violations varied between creating sites and trenches, mobilizing reinforcements, and deploying reconnaissance drones on various fronts.

On August 2, the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen Hans Grundberg, announced, in a statement, the approval of the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the Houthi group to extend the cease-fire in the country since April 2 for an additional two months.

اعلن المبعوث الأممي غروندبرغ على أن الطرفين إتفقا على تمديد الهدنة في #اليمن بموجب نفس الشروط لمدة شهرين إضافيين. ويشمل هذا التمديد التزاماً بإستمرار المفاوضات بُغية التوصل إلى اتفاق هدنة موسع في أسرع وقت ممكن. https://t.co/AqvZ2d5YBa — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) August 2, 2022

Among the most prominent provisions of the truce— a ceasefire and the opening of the port of Hodeidah, the resumption of commercial flights through Sanaa airport, and the opening of roads in the city of Taiz, which has been besieged by the Houthis since 2015.

For more than 7 years, Yemen has been witnessing a continuous war between forces loyal to the legitimate government, backed by an Arab military coalition led by the neighboring Saudi Arabia, and the Iranian-backed Houthis, who have controlled several governorates, including Sanaa, since September 2014.