UN: Yemen’s warring sides extend truce until October

The United Nations (UN) on Tuesday announced the extension of the Yemen truce for another two months from August 2, 2022, to October 2, 2022.

The truce was extended according to the same provisions of the original agreement that entered into force on April 2.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in a statement, “I am pleased to announce that the two parties have agreed to extend the armistice on the same terms for an additional two months, from August 2, 2022, to October 2, 2022.”

Grundberg pledged to intensify efforts to reach as soon as possible an expanded armistice agreement in Yemen.

He further adds, “I received substantial comments about our new and expanded proposal, which allows for an agreement on a transparent and effective exchange mechanism to pay the salaries of civil servants and civilian retirees on a regular basis, open roads in Taiz and other governorates, operate more travel destinations to and from Sanaa airport, and provide fuel and its regular flow through the ports of Hodeidah.

He stressed the importance of the parties making progress on opening roads in Taiz and in other governorates to facilitate the free movement of millions of Yemenis, women, men and children, and to facilitate the flow of goods as well.

“The residents of Taiz and other governorates deserve to benefit from the truce in all its aspects,” he added, referring to the siege imposed by the terrorist Houthi militia.

The renewal announcement came hours after an Omani delegation concluded three-day talks with the Houthi leadership, including with the rebels’ chief Abdul-Malek al-Houthi in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

Grundberg had announced, on June 2, that the parties in Yemen had agreed to a UN proposal to extend the armistice in force since April 2 for an additional two months, which expires on August 2.

The announced truce includes stopping offensive military operations by land, sea and air inside Yemen and across its borders, and holding a meeting between the parties to agree on opening roads in Taiz and other governorates to improve the freedom of movement for people.

The truce also includes facilitating the entry of 18 ships carrying fuel to the ports of Hodeidah in western Yemen and allowing two flights to and from Sanaa International Airport per week.

Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014 when the Houthis descended from their northern enclave and captured the capital, forcing the government to flee to the south before being exiled to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition entered the war in early 2015 to try to restore the government to power.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands and caused millions to go hungry.