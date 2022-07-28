81 killed in Yemen since truce began

Sanaa: Yemen’s internationally-recognized government said that 81 people were killed and 331 others injured in the sporadic attacks carried out by the Houthi militia since the beginning of an UN-brokered truce.

“The violations implemented by the Houthi militia during the truce period that began on April 2 under the auspices of the UN reached an average of 50 sporadic attacks a day,” the government said in a statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak confirmed his government’s commitment to all the truce provisions, accusing the Houthis of disobeying the truce agreement as they continued their attacks in various areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

During the past days, the Houthi militia carried out a series of attacks against various areas.

The truce in Yemen, first enforced on April 2 and renewed for another two months on June 2, will expire on August 2.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the Saudi-backed Yemeni government out of the capital Sanaa.

The war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced 4 million, and pushed the poorest Arab country to the brink of starvation.