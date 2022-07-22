UN envoy steps up efforts for expansion of truce in Yemen

United Nations: UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg has intensified his engagements toward full implementation of the truce in Yemen, and is exploring possibilities for expanding and extending it beyond August 2, a UN spokesman said.

In a press release read to reporters by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq, Grundberg said on Thursday that an extended and expanded truce will increase the benefits to the Yemeni people, Xinhua news agency reported.

It will also provide a platform to build more confidence between the parties and start serious discussions on economic priorities, particularly on revenues and salaries, as well as security priorities, including a ceasefire, the UN special envoy added in the press release.

Grundberg said that the aim is to move toward a political settlement that comprehensively ends the conflict.

Under the UN auspices, Yemen’s warring parties entered a two-month ceasefire on April 2. The related parties agreed to extend this UN-brokered truce for another two months on June 2.

The UN special envoy added that the truce has largely held for almost four months, marking the longest period of relative calm in more than seven years and a significant decrease in the number of civilian casualties.

However, both sides have nevertheless raised concerns about alleged violations and incidents across multiple frontlines.

Grundberg urged the warring parties to abide by obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians.