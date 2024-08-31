Yemen: Gas station explosion rocks Aden

A powerful explosion shook a residential neighbourhood in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, according to the witnesses.

The loud blast, originating from a gas station, sent shockwaves through the densely populated district of Mansourah in Aden, causing panic among the residents on Friday evening, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting witnesses.

Citizens at the scene reported flames engulfing the gas station just moments before the explosion. An intense flash of light briefly illuminated the night sky across much of the city.

While the exact number of casualties remains uncertain, reports from local media indicate that there have been injuries.

A Yemeni security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed grave concerns about potential casualties due to the proximity of the gas station to residential areas.