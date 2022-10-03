Yemen truce ends without extension: UN envoy

Sanaa: The United Nations envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced on Sunday that the government and the Houthis have not reached an agreement to extend the truce that had been in place for six months in the country.

“The UN Special Envoy regrets that no agreement was reached today, as an extended and extended truce would provide additional important benefits to the population,” Grundberg said in a statement.

The UN envoy appreciated the position of the Yemeni government to deal with his proposal positively, pointing out that he will continue to work with both sides to try to find solutions.

The proposal submitted by Grundberg on Saturday included salary payment of civil servants, opening specific roads in Taiz and other governorates, operating additional destinations for commercial flights to and from Sanaa airport, unhindered entry of fuel ships to the port of Hodeidah, strengthening de-escalation mechanisms through the Military Coordination Committee and a commitment to urgently release detainees.

It also included initiating negotiations for a ceasefire and the resumption of an inclusive political process, and broader economic issues, including public services.

Houthi warning

The military spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi militia, Yahya Saree, on Sunday warned all oil companies operating in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates at a time when the United Nations envoy announced the failure to extend the humanitarian truce sponsored in Yemen.

Saree wrote on his Twitter account that the Houthis are giving the oil companies operating in the two countries an opportunity to put their affairs in order, but he did not specify a specific period, nor what the militia can do against these companies.

This warning comes a few hours after the end of the temporary truce, without agreeing to extend it.

The truce between the Yemeni government and the Houthis began on April 2. It was extended twice after that in June and August.

Yemen has been witnessing more than seven years of war between pro-government forces backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the Houthis who have controlled governorates, including the capital Sanaa since September 2014.