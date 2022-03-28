Yemeni arrested in Saudi for glorifying Houthi strike on Aramco

Riyadh: A Saudi Arabia-based Yemeni expatriate has been arrested for glorifying a recent attack by Yemeni Al Houthi rebels on Saudi Aramco’s petroleum distribution depot in Jeddah on Friday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Yemeni national documented and published videos on social networks, chanting the phrases “glorifying the hostile action against an Aramco oil distribution station in the city of Jeddah.”

فيديو | القبض على مقيم من الجنسية اليمنية وثق مقطعا يحتوي على عبارات تؤيد العمل العدائي على منشأة أرامكو في #جدة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/wsC0hG1KMf — قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) March 26, 2022

According to the media spokesman for the Makkah Police, the person, who is a resident of Yemeni nationality, was arrested, and legal measures were taken against him, and he was referred to the competent authority.

#شرطة_منطقة_مكة:

القبض على مقيم يمني نشر مقطع فيديو على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي مجّد فيه العمل العدائي الذي تعرضت له محطة توزيع المنتجات البترولية في #جدة pic.twitter.com/rg3fkxevsX — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) March 26, 2022

On Friday, March 25, the Arab Coalition has announced that Iran-backed Houthi militia had targeted Aramco’s petroleum products distribution station in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted two tanks belonging to Aramco facility in Jeddah.

For reference, here’s a @MercedesAMGF1 car driving at the #Jeddah circuit minutes ago, with the smoke plume visible in the distance. #SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/LLvmPCGM2k — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) March 25, 2022

In a statement on Friday, the Houthi rebels claimed a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia, one of which caused a massive fire in an oil facility in the city of Jeddah, not far from a circuit hosting a Formula 1 racing event.

بيان القوات المسلحة للعملية النوعية في العمق السعودي #عملية_كسر_الحصار_الثالثة pic.twitter.com/fKW8X25xmq — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21ye) March 25, 2022

On Saturday, March 26, the Houthis announced that they would stop their strikes on Saudi Arabia and the confrontations in Yemen for three days.

نص مبادرةالسلام اليمنيةالتي قدمهاالرئيس المشاط:

1-تعليق الضربات الصاروخية والطيران المسير وكافةالأعمال العسكريةباتجاه السعوديةبراًوبحراً وجواًلمدةثلاثة أيام واستعدادنا لتحويل هذاالاعلان لالتزام نهائي ودائم في حال التزمت السعوديةبإنهاءالحصار ووقف غاراتها على اليمن بشكل نهائي ودائم — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) March 26, 2022

2-نعلن وقف المواجهات الهجومية في عموم الجبهات الميدانية لمدة ثلاثة أيام ومستعدون لتحويل وقف المواجهات إلى التزام نهائي ومستمر إذا أعلنت السعودية سحب جميع القوات الخارجية للتحالف من أراضينا ومياهنا ووقف دعم مليشياتها المحلية في بلادنا. — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) March 26, 2022

3- تعليق العمليات الهجومية يشمل جبهة مأرب ونعيد ما تضمنته مبادرة قائد الثورة بخصوص مأرب وننتظر الرد عليها بالايجاب — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) March 26, 2022

4-نعلن استعدادناالتام للإفراج عن كافة أسرى التحالف بما فيهم شقيق هادي وأسرى المليشيات ومن الجنسيات الأخرى مقابل الإفراج الكامل عن كافة أسرانا وندعو المبعوث الأممي إلى تيسير تبادل الكشوفات والاتفاقات التنفيذيةدفعة كاملةأو على دفعات بمايضمن الافراج الكلي عن كافة الأسرى من الجانبين — محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) March 26, 2022

On March 17, the Houthis rejected an initiative put forward by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to organize a dialogue for the warring forces in Yemen to be held between March 29 and April 7 in Riyadh.

They also previously rejected a ceasefire initiative proposed by Saudi Arabia last year.

Houthi rebels often target airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest oil exporters, against the backdrop of the kingdom’s leadership of the military coalition against them.

Since 2015, Yemen has been witnessing an ongoing war between government forces backed by the Arab coalition and the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which has controlled governorates, including the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.