Yemeni govt warns Houthis against military escalation in Red Sea

Aden: The Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) of Yemen convened an emergency meeting to address the deteriorating security situation in the country and the military escalation by the Houthi forces.

According to a statement released by the state-run Saba news agency on Sunday, the council warned the Houthis against the consequences of intensifying attacks, targeting civilian sites and undermining peace efforts.

Government sources said that recent days have seen Houthi mobilisation and repositioning of fighters, vehicles and weapons on various fronts of the war-ravaged Arab country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement praised “the preparedness of Yemeni armed forces and popular resistance groups defending the country’s state institutions and countering the Houthi aggression”.

The PLC also reviewed the potential impacts on global shipping and trade from repeated Houthi attacks in territorial waters, expressing hope that international unity would strengthen Yemen’s capabilities to protect its waters and sovereignty.

Observers said that the PLC’s meeting signals heightened tensions and a potential return to active fighting between the Houthi group and pro-government forces.

The Houthis have been engaged in a civil war against the government since 2014, causing a massive humanitarian crisis. Despite Saudi-led efforts to restore the internationally recognised government, the conflict remains deadlocked.