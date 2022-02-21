Yemeni woman kidnaps ex-husband after he remarries

Sana’a: In a strange and rare incident, a Yemeni woman kidnapped a man in the south-western province of Taiz after he remarried, local media reported.

The victim, Mubarak Sultan, was kidnapped by his ex-wife, Taghred Ghalib on February 7.

As per reports, the woman with the help of her brothers arranged Sultan’s kidnapping. He was kidnapped while walking on a street and taken to an unknown place.

Gulf News reported that the chief of the province’s Criminal Search Department released a statement on February 16, ordering the head of the local police station to secure the man’s release and arrest those responsible for his abduction.

The victim’s family have so far been unable to secure his release through local mediators.

It is reported that disappearances and abductions are frequent in Yemen and have been committed by various parties in the country’s conflict. Last week, five UN workers were kidnapped by suspected Al-Qaeda militants in the southern province of Abyann, four of them are thought to be Yemeni nationals.