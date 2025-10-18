Yemen’s Houthi rebels raid UN facility but all staff reported safe

Cairo: The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Saturday raided a UN facility in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, a UN official said, but all staff were reported to be safe.

Jean Alam, a spokesman for the UN resident coordinator for Yemen, said Houthi security forces entered the UN compound in Sanaa. He told The Associated Press there were 15 UN international staff members in the facility at the time of the raid, and that “according to latest information all staff in the compound are safe and accounted for and have contacted their families.”

Also Read Houthi chief dies from wounds sustained in Israeli airstrike

The rebels raided UN offices in Sanaa on August 31 and detained 19 employees, according to the UN. They later released the deputy director of the UNICEF office in the country.

“The United Nations is taking all necessary measures and is in contact with the relevant authorities and counterparts to ensure the safety and security of all personnel and property,” Alam said.

Another UN official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the raid, said the building is operated by the UN. The employees belong to multiple UN agencies including the World Food Programme, UNICEF and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the official.