Yemen’s ‘Spider-Man’ dies: Who was Al-Qa’qa’ bin Antar?

Sanaa: Al-Qa’qa’ bin Antar, a 30-year-old Yemeni adventurer known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen”, has died after falling into a volcanic crater while attempting one of the daring climbs that made him famous.

Bin Antar reportedly lost his footing inside the Haradhat Damt crater in Yemen’s Al Dhale province on Friday, June 12. Civil Defence teams recovered his body on Saturday after a rescue and recovery operation that local media said lasted nearly 24 hours due to the difficult terrain.

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Videos of the incident circulated widely on social media, drawing attention across the region and prompting an outpouring of reactions from followers who had closely followed his adventures.

Yemeni acrobat Al-Qa'qa' bin Antar, widely known as “Yemen’s Spider-Man” for his daring cliff and crater climbs, died after falling into the depths of Haradhat Damt, a dormant volcanic crater and popular tourist site in southern Yemen.



He was known for performing risky climbing… pic.twitter.com/ufNdibHKDa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 13, 2026

#وزارة_الداخلية#الإعلام_الأمني_اليمني

28 ذو الحجة 1447هــ



تمكنت فرق الإنقاذ بمصلحة الدفاع المدني، بعون الله وتوفيقه، من انتشال جثة المواطن القعقاع عنتر العبسي، البالغ من العمر 30 عاماً، من إحدى الفوهات البركانية بمديرية دمت في محافظة الضالع. pic.twitter.com/BFzdTQHadZ — الدفاع المدني اليمني (@CDYEMEN) June 13, 2026

The climber rose to prominence through videos documenting his ascents of cliffs, mountains and volcanic formations across Yemen, often without ropes or harnesses. His ability to scale steep rock faces and navigate rugged landscapes attracted a large online following and earned him widespread recognition.

Local media reports suggested that economic hardship played a role in his pursuit of dangerous climbs. Bin Antar had previously spoken about the challenges of earning a living in Yemen, with his adventure content reportedly becoming a source of income amid the country’s prolonged economic difficulties.

He was also known in local communities for helping retrieve livestock stranded in remote and rocky areas, using the same climbing skills that featured in his videos.

News of Bin Antar’s death led to tributes online, with many remembering him for his daring exploits, climbing ability and determination.

Following the incident, Civil Defence authorities urged the public to follow safety procedures during adventure and sporting activities in mountainous and rugged areas, warning of the risks associated with undertaking such activities without adequate precautions.