Yo Yo Honey Singh concert video goes viral after crowd clash

Hyderabad: A live concert by rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in Delhi turned chaotic after a fight reportedly broke out among people in the crowd. Videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, showing a heated scuffle taking place while the rapper continued performing on stage.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 14, at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The concert marked the opening show of Honey Singh’s My Chapter – India Tour, which has generated huge excitement among fans across the country.

According to reports, the trouble began after an argument broke out between some attendees and members of the event’s sponsor team. The disagreement soon escalated into a physical fight.

Videos circulating online show several people pushing and hitting each other in the middle of the crowd. Some audience members tried to watch the performance while others gathered around the scuffle. Despite the chaos in the audience area, Honey Singh appeared to continue performing on stage, reportedly unaware of the situation unfolding in the crowd.

Security and Police Restore Order

As the situation intensified, security personnel and the Delhi Police stepped in to control the fight. Officials quickly separated the people involved in the altercation and managed to bring the situation under control.

Their prompt response helped prevent the clash from spreading further among the crowd. After the intervention, the concert continued without any major disruption.

Honey Singh Performs Hit Songs at the Event

Before the incident, the concert had created a high-energy atmosphere as Honey Singh performed several of his popular songs. Fans enjoyed tracks like Desi Kalakaar, Blue Eyes, Sunny Sunny, Lungi Dance, Millionaire, Dope Shope, and Brown Rang during the opening night of the tour.

About the My Chapter – India Tour

The Delhi show marked the first stop of Honey Singh’s nationwide tour. After Delhi, the rapper is scheduled to perform in several cities across India.

The upcoming tour schedule includes Ahmedabad on March 21, Mumbai on March 28, Pune on April 4, Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, Kolkata on May 9, and Bengaluru on May 16.

With the viral clips from the Delhi concert circulating widely online, the incident has once again raised questions about crowd management and safety at large-scale music events.