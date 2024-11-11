Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jason Derulo pose in front of Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Mumbai: Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh welcomed International singer Jason Derulo to Dubai and the two even posed for pictures.

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he uploaded a picture with Derulo posing in front of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest structure.

The skyscraper has been the tallest structure and building in the world since its topping out in 2009, surpassing Taipei 101, the holder of that status since 2004. The Construction of the Burj Khalifa began in 2004, with the exterior completed five years later in 2009.

“Welcome to Dubai superstar Jason Derulo,” wrote Honey Singh alongside the picture, which had the song “Swalla” by the American singer playing in the background.

Since the start of Derulo’s solo recording career in 2009, he has sold over 250 million singles worldwide and has achieved fourteen platinum singles in the US. He became a recording artist and released his debut single “Whatcha Say” in May 2009. It reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100. He followed with the US top-ten singles “In My Head” and “Ridin’ Solo”.

His second album titled Future History, which came out in 2011, turned out to be the UK number-one single “Don’t Wanna Go Home” and top-ten hit “It Girl”. In 2013, his third international album, Tattoos, was repackaged in the US as Talk Dirty and spawned the worldwide hit singles “Talk Dirty”, “Trumpets”, and “Wiggle”.

Derulo’s fourth studio album, Everything Is 4, was preceded by “Want to Want Me”, his sixth top-ten hit in the US and his fourth number-one in the UK. In 2020, Derulo released the single “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” alongside New Zealander record producer Jawsh 685, which topped charts worldwide.

Derulo released his fifth studio album Nu King in 2024, which included many of his previous singles such as “Swalla” and “Take You Dancing”.