Yo Yo Honey Singh slams Badshah, Raftaar with bold statement

Mumbai: Rapper Honey Singh is back, and his fans couldn’t be more excited! Known for hits like “Brown Rang” and “Angrezi Beat,” Singh made a powerful comeback with the start of his much-awaited Millionaire India Tour in Mumbai. His energetic performance had the crowd on their feet, proving that the singer’s charm and craze are stronger than ever.

Honey Singh Takes a Dig at Badshah and Raftaar

While the music was the main highlight, Singh also made headlines by calling out fellow rappers Badshah and Raftaar during his performance. He boldly said:

“Kayi log kehte hain ki wo mere bhai hain. Kayi log kehte hain ki mera comeback nahi ho raha. Aur phir kehte hain wo mere gaane likhte the. Aur phir kehte hain ki wo meri takdeer likh denge (Many people say that they are my brothers. They also say that I will never make a comeback. Then, they said that they wrote songs for me. Then they also said that they will write my destiny).”

He followed this up with a sharp poem, hinting that his success had humbled his critics and now it’s their turn to stage a comeback. He added “Can I share a poetry on that? Record videos, tag him. Last year, my destiny has broken the pride of many. Now you will have to make a comeback”

The Long-Standing Feud

The rivalry between Honey Singh, Badshah, and Raftaar goes back to their days in the rap group Mafia Mundeer. After their split, tensions grew, with indirect jabs being thrown through songs and interviews. In 2024, Singh revealed that Badshah mocked his health struggles, while Badshah later expressed his wish to end their feud.

Honey Singh’s tour covers major cities like:

Lucknow (February 28)

Delhi (March 1)

Indore (March 8)

Pune (March 14)

Ahmedabad (March 15)

Bengaluru (March 22)

Chandigarh (March 23)

Jaipur (March 29)

Kolkata (April 5)

With his Millionaire India Tour, Honey Singh has proven that his comeback is bigger and better than ever. His music, energy, and bold attitude continue to win hearts, leaving fans excited for what’s next.